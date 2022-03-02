Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $402-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.78 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,020. Zuora has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 462,538 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zuora by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.