Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Issues Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ZYNE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,093. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

