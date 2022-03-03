$0.07 EPS Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centerra Gold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

NYSE CGAU traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.87. 61,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.58. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -17.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $46,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after buying an additional 5,217,002 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Centerra Gold by 32.5% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after buying an additional 3,968,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 2,890,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

