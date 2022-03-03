-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

PNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $14.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

