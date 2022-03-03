-$0.24 EPS Expected for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for View’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow View.

VIEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of View by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 1,429,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in View during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in View by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,636 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of View by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of View by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of View stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 148,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. View has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

