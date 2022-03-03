$0.32 EPS Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after buying an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,540,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 348,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,978. Altice USA has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

