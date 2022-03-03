$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,564 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.