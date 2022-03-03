$0.49 EPS Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.52. Corning posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.64. 3,436,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,468. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

