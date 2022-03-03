$0.53 EPS Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,540,000 after buying an additional 1,136,113 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. 56,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. Genpact has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

