$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.
Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BPRN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $199.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $32.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.
Bank of Princeton Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.
