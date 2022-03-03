$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $199.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

