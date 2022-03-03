$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,221. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

