10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 528,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,754,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,968. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,865 shares of company stock worth $19,039,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.