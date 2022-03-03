$114.90 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will post $114.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.70 million and the highest is $115.80 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $111.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $473.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $475.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $502.30 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $503.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PFS stock remained flat at $$23.70 during trading on Friday. 247,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.