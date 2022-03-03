$135.43 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) to report sales of $135.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.29 million. trivago reported sales of $46.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 193.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $680.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $709.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $849.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.12 million to $859.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in trivago by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,714. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $776.47 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

