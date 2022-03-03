$189.23 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) to post sales of $189.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.90 million. Semtech posted sales of $164.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $739.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

SMTC stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. 263,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,150. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Semtech by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,009,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.