$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Global Payments by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

