$2.27 EPS Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.15. TotalEnergies posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $8.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,663,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,065. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

