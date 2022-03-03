$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Accenture reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

NYSE:ACN traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,771. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.02. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.