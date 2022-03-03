$20.40 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.79 million to $23.10 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $90.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $98.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.00 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

