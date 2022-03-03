$20.82 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.27 million and the highest is $24.20 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $15.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $75.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.33 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $249.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 269,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,342 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 697,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

