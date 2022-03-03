220,894 Shares in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 220,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after buying an additional 93,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.