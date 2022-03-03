$327.32 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will announce $327.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $3,922,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,116 shares of company stock worth $59,966,492. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.68. 250,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,322. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average of $192.47. Medpace has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

