$327.33 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will post sales of $327.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.95 million to $327.70 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $183.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $722.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.19. 116,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day moving average of $177.12. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

