$33.56 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.99 million and the lowest is $32.97 million. Carter Bankshares posted sales of $35.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $139.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.44 million, with estimates ranging from $147.18 million to $152.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,809. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.