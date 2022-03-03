3,591 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $10,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

BAM traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 27,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,034. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

