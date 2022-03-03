360 DigiTech (QFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 291,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 169,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 83,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

