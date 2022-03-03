3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.92. 122,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,558. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.64. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

