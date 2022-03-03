3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.150-$10.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.71 billion-$36.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.98 billion.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,558. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.