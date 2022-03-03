4,200 Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in National Health Investors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $54.76 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

