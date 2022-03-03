$5.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.33 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $21.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.08 billion to $25.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $152.77 on Thursday. Lear has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

