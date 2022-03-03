$56.82 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) to post sales of $56.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $57.17 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $46.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $234.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $238.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $247.90 million, with estimates ranging from $239.80 million to $255.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CSR opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -669.75%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

