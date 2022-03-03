5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNP. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.57. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$198.74 million and a P/E ratio of 48.33.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

