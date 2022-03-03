87,744 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,744 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DKS opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).
