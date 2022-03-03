87,744 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,744 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

