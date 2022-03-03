8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Position Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 7,250.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $12.80 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,866 shares of company stock worth $1,783,503 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

