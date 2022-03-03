$90.65 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to post sales of $90.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.10 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $401.54 million, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $412.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.81. 656,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,067. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

