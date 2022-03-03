A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.29

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.29 and traded as low as C$38.60. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$38.75, with a volume of 17,251 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$565.94 million and a P/E ratio of 20.24.
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)
