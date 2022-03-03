Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Up to $21.05

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $22.13. Aaron’s shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,419 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 503.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 245,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $5,787,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $4,117,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

