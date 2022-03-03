Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $23,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of GLTR opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

