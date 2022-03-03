Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,834 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 992,149 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,912,000. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 468,949 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 218,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.