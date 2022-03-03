Abrdn PLC (ABDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 195.15 ($2.62) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.39. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The company has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. Abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 188.55 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03).
In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($218,838.05). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 50,865 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($133,765.46).
About Abrdn (Get Rating)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
