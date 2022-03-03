Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Shares of ASO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.09. 106,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,234. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after buying an additional 1,215,891 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

