ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million-$420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.71 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 670,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,682. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $838.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,357 shares of company stock worth $2,173,449. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

