Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Shares Down 1.3%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 28,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 10,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) by 138.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.71% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

