Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $163,139.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,206.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.40 or 0.06661008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.08 or 0.00260820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00733430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00069978 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.00410131 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00301233 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

