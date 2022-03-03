AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at SVB Leerink

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.57.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.