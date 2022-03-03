adbank Market Cap Hits $807,095.29 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. adbank has a market capitalization of $807,095.29 and approximately $111,198.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00035016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00105406 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,155,391 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

