Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.09

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 107395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -228.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

