adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on adidas from €344.00 ($386.52) to €353.00 ($396.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in adidas by 34.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 12-month low of $112.02 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.