Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives $45.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.12.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMIGY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Admiral Group stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 923. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $51.84.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
