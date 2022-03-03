Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.200-$13.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAP. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.16.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.96. 28,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,698. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $162.44 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.64.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

